How Maruti got a 200-crore competition penalty

It involves a discount control policy that allegedly restricted its dealers from giving discounts without its permission, over certain pre-restricted level. CCI found that this amounted to ‘resale price maintenance’ which is banned under the Competition Act. The law prohibits agreements between enterprises at different stages of the production chain regarding aspects such as supply, storage or price that causes appreciable adverse effect on competition. That includes carmakers and dealers too. CCI’s case is that curbing discounts affects the final price to consumers as well as intra-company and inter-company competition.