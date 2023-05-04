Lessors approach DGCA to deregister 20 Go First aircraft

Aircraft lessors have approached the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to deregister and export 20 aircraft.
Under Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA), the civil aviation regulator is required to de-register aircraft within five days from the name of a third party in cases like default of lease rentals.
The requests for de-registration have been received by eight Dublin-based lessors including Narmada Aviation Leasing, Yamuna Aviation, Banas Aviation, EOS Aviation, JSA Aircraft, SMBC Aviation Capital, GY Aviation and Pembroke Aviation Leasing.
The de-registration requests have been made for 16 Airbus A320neo airplanes which are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and four Airbus 320 aircraft run on CFM engines.
The maximum number of de-registration requests have been received from GY Aviation for ten aircraft, followed by SMBC Aviation for four aircraft, for one aircraft each by Narmada Aviation Leasing, Yamuna Aviation Leasing, Banas Aviation, EOS Aviation, JSA Aircraft, and Pembroke Aircraft.
On May 2, the Wadia group-backed airline voluntarily filed for insolvency at the principal bench of National Company Law Tribunal and has cancelled flights from 3-9 May. The airline has informed the regular that it has also stopped taking bookings until 15 May.
The Mumbai-based airline has blamed persistent issues in Pratt & Whitney engines for loss of revenues and additional expenses of nearly ₹10,800 crore over two years. The airline has witnessed 30-50% inactive fleet since 2020 due to unserviceable engines.