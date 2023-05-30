Go lessors trying to stall, says RP

Go lessors trying to stall, says RP1 min read 30 May 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Go First voluntarily filed for insolvency in a Delhi court on 2 May, and discontinued its operations starting 3 May. The company reiterated on Tuesday that flight operations will remain suspended till 4 June.
MUMBAI : The resolution professional overseeing the insolvency proceedings of Go First told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the lessors’ request to deregister the aircraft that have been leased to the airline, appears to be a deliberate attempt to obstruct the resolution process.
