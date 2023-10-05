Lessors push to deregister Go planes after MCA move

New Delhi: In a setback for Go First, the airline’s lessors formally requested the deregistration of their aircraft in a filing made with the Delhi high court on Thursday, citing the changes by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The counsel appearing for the lessors argued that according to the MCA notification dated 3 October, the amendment to section 14(1) of IBC no longer prohibits the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from deregistering aircraft at the request of lessors. He also asked the court to direct the DGCA to submit an affidavit clarifying its stance on the ministry’s notification.

Deregistering aircraft by DGCA would impact Go First’s plan to return to the skies, as the airline will not be left with a fleet to restart operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the counsel for DGCA said the regulator will act according to the court’s interpretation in this case, and told the court that for the first time in its history this kind of a problem has arisen. On its part, the resolution professional (RP) requested time to review the notification and hold discussions with the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The court has granted this extension, allowing both the RP and DGCA to clarify their positions.

The matter will be taken up on 19 October.

According to the new rules, Section 14(1) of IBC, which imposes a moratorium on insolvency proceedings, will no longer apply to transactions, arrangements, or agreements concerning aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes and helicopters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go First’s lessors are expected to use this amendment to their advantage at tribunals and courts to repossess their assets from the airline. That said, delays may occur due to changes in the composition of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench hearing the case.

In a related matter, the same single bench of the high court has also reserved its judgment in the maintenance case initiated by the three lessors: BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland and DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity.

The lessors have accused the Go First RP of inadequate maintenance of their assets. The RP countered by questioning the maintainability of the plea, asserting that it had already reached a final decision in previous orders related to the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interim order in July, a single-judge bench of the high court had permitted the lessors to inspect the grounded planes. The order was later upheld by a division bench of the high court and, subsequently, by the Supreme Court.

Separately, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday granted Bluesky 19 Leasing Co. Ltd, another lessor to Go First, the right to inspect its aircraft.

NCLAT’s directive was based on an 18 August order in the Engine Lease Finance BV case, involving another aircraft lessor, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd, granting it inspection rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three lessors challenged the NCLT order of 26 July, which allowed Go First to operate the leased aircraft on grounds that DGCA had not deregistered the aircraft yet.

The 18 August NCLAT order allowed engine lessors to conduct inspections and modified the NCLT order, particularly disagreeing with a part limiting lessors from inspecting the airline’s assets. These rulings by NCLAT are expected to impede Go First’s efforts to resume operations.

The airline has been grounded since May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go First had sought insolvency protection due to financial difficulties arising from issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. On 10 May, NCLT approved the airline’s request, resulting in the suspension of its board.

