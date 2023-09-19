Lessors should move division bench of High Court: Go First RP2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The RP argued that the single bench of the court should not pass any directives
New Delhi: In a reply before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, the Resolution Professional (RP) for grounded airline Go First stated that the airline's aircraft lessors, BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland, and DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co, should approach the division bench of the court for directives on aircraft maintenance.