Let's Dive raises $1.7 million from Sequoia India's Surge

Currently being used by Facebook, Swiggy and Airtable, Let's Dive will use this funding to further make the experience for remotely working teams, better. The SaaS provider will achieve this by helping remote teams eliminate isolation.

The funding will further be used to spread the product to thousands of companies across the globe and build a cross-border product team.

"With the funding and partnership from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, as well as investors such as Village Global, we look forward to rolling out Let’s Dive to businesses globally to help them create the best possible remote team culture," Nitesh Agarwal, co-founder of Let's Dive, said.

The funding round also saw other angel investors' participation including Village global, Anand Chandrasekharan, former Snapdeal CPO and Facebook Director of Messenger, Sai, founder of Mobile Premier League and Sunita Mohanty, among others.

Attracting over 100 teams from 28 countries to the SaaS platform provider, Let's Dive is an invite-only experience where companies have to apply to access the software, via their website. Currently being used by Swiggy and Hike, among others, the company brings teams working remotely, together by providing a social space.

Participants on this platform can connect through various activities and games like Poker, Pictionary, Icebreakers, Trivias, Chess, card games as well as organise YouTube watch parties.

"Let’s Dive has already gained strong traction and attracted hundreds of teams to our platform - without any marketing," Nitesh said. "The product’s experience is so unique that teams feel connected within a few hours of usage," he added.

The founders of the company, Nitesh Agarwal and Om Prakash, have been building solutions for remote teams over the past five years.

Surge is a program introduced by Sequoia Capital India in order to help startups in India and Southeast Asia to scale up rapidly by providing workshops, and support from a community of mentors.





