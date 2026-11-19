"Let's move forward," Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress reportedly told employees at the company's first all-hands meeting since the resignation of its founder, Jensen Huang, as calls for his return continue to grow within and outside the company.

Nvidia has faced mounting uncertainty in recent days, with its shares losing more than 30% of their market value amid controversies surrounding former CEO Huang.

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Wednesday's meeting was not an extraordinary event, as Nvidia typically holds such meetings a day after its earnings calls.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Colette Kress announce at Nvidia’s first all-hands meeting since Jensen Huang’s departure? ⌵ Kress urged employees to focus on moving forward, announced pay raises and said the annual performance review process would move from March to December. 2 Why is Nvidia moving its annual performance reviews from March to December? ⌵ The meeting report said the change moves the review process forward. March is typically when employees receive salary increases and stock grants. 3 Does Nvidia plan to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ No. Board chair Harvey Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. 4 Who is leading Nvidia while the company searches for a permanent CEO? ⌵ Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while Nvidia’s board searches for a permanent chief executive. 5 How did Nvidia employees respond to Kress’s remarks at the all-hands meeting? ⌵ The report said employees broadly wanted Huang to return. Another attendee said employees welcomed the leadership team’s remarks and greater visibility into management.

The meeting was held at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, November 18, and was attended by several senior executives, CNBC reported.

Kress was joined by the company's first-ever board chair, Harvey Jones, and Ian Buck, who heads its hyperscale and high-performance computing business.

Other senior executives at the meeting included company veteran Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Dwight Diercks, Senior Vice President of GPU Engineering Jonah Alben, Executive Vice President of Operations Debora Shoquist and co-founder Chris Malachowsky, according to CNBC report.

Nvidia interim CEO announces pay raises During the meeting, Kress reportedly urged employees to focus on moving forward and announced pay raises. She also said the annual performance review process would be moved forward from March to December.

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The change is significant for employees because March is typically when they receive salary increases and stock grants.

According to CNBC, which cited a person who attended the meeting, the hour-long session was held both in person and streamed on Microsoft Teams.

The general sentiment among employees was that they wanted Huang to return, the publication reported, citing people familiar with the meeting. Another attendee said employees welcomed the remarks from the leadership team and the greater visibility into the company's management.

Calls grow for Jensen Huang's return as CEO Since Huang's resignation, calls for his reinstatement have reportedly gathered momentum, with employees taking to social media to demand his return.

One senior employee also wrote to Nvidia's board, urging it to reinstate Huang and describing him as "irreplaceable talent".

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However, the company has maintained that it does not intend to bring back its long-serving CEO.

Jones reiterated the board's position during Wednesday's meeting, saying the search for a new CEO was underway.

During the company's earnings call on Tuesday, he said, "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Huang, meanwhile, has expressed his willingness to return to the position.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he wrote in a statement published in The Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia shares remain under pressure Founded by Huang and two others, Nvidia has lost its position as the world's second-most valuable company to Microsoft.

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Nvidia shares continued to trade lower on Wednesday, falling 2.89%.