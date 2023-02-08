‘Levi Strauss allocating more dollars towards Asia in 2023’
American apparel maker Levi Strauss & Co. also firmed up a strategy to target the youth, and hired actor Deepika Padukone as the brand’s global ambassador and acquired American athleisure brand Beyond Yoga in 2021
NEW DELHI : Consumer preference for casual and active wear like sweatpants during covid lockdowns had prompted clothing brands to step up efforts to align their product ranges to meet new demand. American apparel maker Levi Strauss & Co. also firmed up a strategy to target the youth, and hired actor Deepika Padukone as the brand’s global ambassador and acquired American athleisure brand Beyond Yoga in 2021. Known for its denims, the company reported $6.2 billion net revenues in 2022. In an interview, Harmit Singh, the brand’s San Francisco-based chief financial and growth officer responsible for driving corporate strategy and global retail real estate, said its flagship Levi’s operates 400 stores and is set to accelerate marketing efforts. For FY22, it had posted income of ₹1,153 crore in India while profit was up 41% to ₹50 crore. The company plans to achieve $9-10 billion in revenue by FY27, he said. Edited excerpts:
