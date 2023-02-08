‘Levi Strauss allocating more dollars towards Asia in 2023’

We’ve seen cycles come and go but we continue to believe in the fact that we have grown share during the five out of the last six years. Whether it is skinny, whether it is looser-baggier fits, whether it is the rise going from low to mid to high etc., and then coming down—we kind of lead those trends. If you looked at the brand 10 years ago, we were not connecting as well with the younger consumer. We are connecting a lot stronger with the younger consumer today. In the US, our leadership position in the age group of 18 to 34—is really high. There was a time 10 years ago when we had lost a generation. Thanks to us being in the center of culture, music plays a role here, we collaborate really well with other wonderful brands and that brings in brand heat from that perspective. Plus, growing our e-commerce presence is important because that’s how the consumer today shops.

