Levi Strauss gets Amisha Jain as senior VP and MD, South Asia-Middle East-Africa

Levi Strauss gets Amisha Jain as senior VP and MD, South Asia-Middle East-Africa2 min read . 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co., on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as the company’s new senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA).
Jain succeeds Sanjeev Mohanty who is currently Levi Strauss & Co.’s senior vice president and managing director of the U.S. and Canada.
Jain joins Levi Strauss & Co. from lingerie brand Zivame where she served as chief executive. Zivame was acquired by Reliance Group in 2020.
At Levi Strauss & Co., Jain will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in SAMEA region and ensuring that the geography continues to drive expansion and growth, contributing to the company’s success in Asia and around the globe, the company said in a statement announcing her appointment.
Jain holds an MBA from INSEAD and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She started her career as an engineer with Motorola Inc. and has held roles across multiple functions including sales, operations and strategy at organizations like McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group. Jain brings over 20 years of experience across multiple industries including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company," said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth."
Denim retailer Levi Strauss & Co.’s 2021 net revenues stood at $5.8 billion. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops.The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen, Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands.