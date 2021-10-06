NEW DELHI : American clothing company Levi’s on Wednesday announced the launch of a collection in association with its global brand ambassador and actor Deepika Padukone.

The collection will be available at Levi’s retail outlets, Levi.in and select partner e-commerce platforms from 8 October, the apparel retailer said in a statement.

Padukone was roped in as the Levi’s global brand ambassador earlier this year. She has since been spearheading its campaign focused on an all-new range of fashion fits from Levi’s.

The latest collection re-imagines Levi’s classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone’s signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants and oversized shirts, the company said.

The range will include varsity jackets, co-ord sweatsuits, crop-tops and bralettes. It also features contemporary interpretations of Levi’s denims—with new on-trend 70’s-inspired high waist jeans and cut and sew wide-leg silhouettes.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Deepika Padukone’s first collaboration as brand ambassador for Levi’s is so iconic yet personal. Levi’s has always believed in ‘authentic self-expression’ and the collaboration is just that. We wanted to work with Deepika because of her iconic sense of style and its influence on consumers. Her understanding of colours, fabrics and silhouettes is unique and extremely individual," Sanjeev Mohanty, SVP and MD—South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi’s said.

The collaboration will also see the introduction of newer fabrics, finishes and fits.

“The introduction of athleisure pieces, faux leather pants, long varsity jackets and even the oversized shirts are a way for us to explore unknown textile territories and also relate to a newer fashion consumer," Mohanty said.

The pandemic has swayed consumer fashion in favour of more dressed down clothing—including athleisure apparel and casuals as consumers swapped formal trousers for sweatpants.

