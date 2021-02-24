Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

The iconic American denim brand, which entered India 25 years ago, has been impacted by covid-19 pandemic owing to extended lockdowns and inventory disruptions. In its global financial results of the fourth-quarter and fiscal year ended 29 November, 2020, the company clearly stated that in the Asia region the most significant market impact was a $18 million reported decline in India. The impacts of covid-19 to shopper traffic remained severe in India, despite most stores being open during the fourth quarter.