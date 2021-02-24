Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador
The denim brand said the association with Deepika Padukone will help attract new generation of women consumers.

Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

2 min read . 12:48 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Deepika Padukone, the first female celebrity to become the face of the brand in India, will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on a new range of fashion fits from Levi’s

New Delhi: Levi's on Wednesday announced the appointment of actor Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador. The denim brand said the association will help attract new generation of women consumers as it looks to expand the women's wear category.

New Delhi: Levi's on Wednesday announced the appointment of actor Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador. The denim brand said the association will help attract new generation of women consumers as it looks to expand the women's wear category.

Padukone is the first female celebrity to become the face of the brand in India. She will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on a new range of fashion fits from Levi’s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Padukone is the first female celebrity to become the face of the brand in India. She will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on a new range of fashion fits from Levi’s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

“She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women’s category," said Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director- South Asia & MENA - Levi’s.

The iconic American denim brand, which entered India 25 years ago, has been impacted by covid-19 pandemic owing to extended lockdowns and inventory disruptions. In its global financial results of the fourth-quarter and fiscal year ended 29 November, 2020, the company clearly stated that in the Asia region the most significant market impact was a $18 million reported decline in India. The impacts of covid-19 to shopper traffic remained severe in India, despite most stores being open during the fourth quarter.

However, the company said it is increasing its investment and focus on Asia, where the Levi’s brand has high brand awareness and significant opportunity to accelerate sales growth.

For the financial year ended March 2020, Levi's India posted a revenue of 1,122.57 crore, registering a nominal 1.6% jump from the last fiscal of 1,104.38 crore. Profit after tax (PAT), though, declined during the same period to 28.4 crore from 50.3 crore.

Levi's attributed this growth to multiple factors including growth in women's denim category, profitable store network, and improved direct-to-consumer business.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.