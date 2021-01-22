Levi's to upgrade stores even as online sales triple

“Since we have been profitable even during the pandemic, it allowed us to take the best locations in the market. For example, Ambience Mall in Gurugram had two of our small stores located over two floors which did not create the most premium image or do justice to the performance of the brand. We are closing one of these stores and opening a new and bigger store on the ground floor, seated in the same prime gallery as brands Zara and Diesel. Similarly, we moved to a better location at better rent, facade and size in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad in November last year," he said. In India, Levi's has 450 exclusive stores apart from selling across marketplaces.