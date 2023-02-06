Lexus India looks to break into top-3 APAC markets by 2025
New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Lexus expects India to become its biggest market in Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan by 2025, a senior company executive said
New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Lexus expects India to become its biggest market in Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan by 2025, a senior company executive said. After a 76% annual increase in sales in 2022, the Toyota Motor Corp subsidiary is now aiming to double its sales in the country this year.Lexus, which plays in a niche segment of the Indian luxury car market, saw a three-fold increase in the new orders it received for its vehicles, Naveen Soni, president, Lexus India said in an interview.
