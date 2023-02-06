Lexus India looks to break into top-3 APAC markets by 2025

“One of the things that constrained our growth beyond the 76% increase that we saw is the supply chain constraints we had to face. Last year, we did have challenges in terms of semiconductor supplies and geopolitical issues, which impacted the supplies of vehicles for the customer. But in terms of bookings and business generation, we saw a three-times growth despite the long waiting periods, which gives us confidence that our customers are willing to wait and stay with the brand. So, from that point of view, we are trying to improve our allocation to the country. If that happens, there will be more than a 100% growth in business this year, because demand-wise, I’m confident that we have reached a tipping point and the situation will only improve from this point on", Soni said.