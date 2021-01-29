LG Electronics announces record operating profit in 2020

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company ended 2020 with revenues of KRW 22.27 trillion (USD 19.87 billion), an increase of 3.5% from the previous year, and operating profit of KRW 2.35 trillion (USD 2.10 billion). The company claims that results reflect increased sales of new appliance categories and the home appliance rental business in South Korea. Fourth-quarter revenue of KRW 5.54 trillion (USD 4.94 billion) was the highest fourth quarter in the company’s history, an increase of 20% year-on-year with double-digit growth in South Korea, North America and Europe.

