Ahead of IPO, LG India banks on domestic demand, premium portfolio and export hub ambition
The IPO, scheduled for 7-9 October, will see the South Korean parent firm sell about 15% of its stake in its Indian arm. Since no new equity will be issued, the subsidiary will not receive any funds from the offering.
Mumbai: LG Electronics India Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., is preparing to tap the public markets even as it sharpens its focus on meeting domestic demand, building India as a global export hub, and expanding its portfolio of premium products.