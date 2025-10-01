Sanjay Chitkara, chief sales officer, LG Electronics India, said the listing is “not just a financial event" but an opportunity to tell the company’s “India growth story" and prepare for the future. “This IPO is coupled with other activities. Currently, we operate two manufacturing units, one in Noida and another in Pune. We are also investing $600 million in a third plant and doubling our capacity. We are scaling our manufacturing and investing in technology. We want to increase access to premium products among the masses and will invest in that. The new plant will also be in preparation for future exports," Chitkara told Mint on Wednesday.