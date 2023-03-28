New Delhi: Consumer durables and air conditioner brand LG Electronics India on Monday inaugurated a manufacturing line of dual inverter air conditioner compressors at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility in line with its attempts to drum up local manufacturing.

The local arm of the south Korean company has invested approximately ₹100 crore to manufacture over 1 million dual inverter air conditioner compressors annually.

The move will strengthen the market leadership of LG India in the air conditioner industry, the company said in a statement.

“We have been continuously serving the Indian market for the past 25 years by providing consumers with latest products and technologies. We are well aligned with honourable PM’s vision of Make in India and continuously expanding our local manufacturing. Recently, we started manufacturing side by side refrigerators at our Pune manufacturing facility. Today we are launching dual inverter air conditioner compressor manufacturing line at our Greater Noida manufacturing facility. This continuous expansion is a step towards making self-reliant India a reality and LG Electronics aims to make India a powerful manufacturing hub," said Hyunjin Lee, manufacturing MD, LG Electronics India.

“We have invested approximately ₹100 crore in setting up this air conditioner compressor manufacturing line and are continuously working towards strengthening our local operations," he said.

LG India was the first brand to convert 100% of the line up from on/off to dual inverter in both split and window segments. “With this new line inauguration LG became the first brand to manufacture its own dual inverter air conditioner compressor in India," the company said.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in January 1997 in India. LGEIL’s has one manufacturing unit at Greater Noida, a second greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune, and has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.