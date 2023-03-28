LG India invests ₹100 crore for manufacture of dual inverter air conditioner compressors1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST
The local arm of the south Korean company has invested approximately ₹100 crore to manufacture over 1 million dual inverter air conditioner compressors annually
New Delhi: Consumer durables and air conditioner brand LG Electronics India on Monday inaugurated a manufacturing line of dual inverter air conditioner compressors at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility in line with its attempts to drum up local manufacturing.
