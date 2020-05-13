LG Polymers sends 8-member team from Seoul to India

NEW DELHI : LG Polymers on Wednesday said that an eight-member technical team from Seoul led by its petrochemicals company’ president has been dispatched to India.

The company had earlier admitted that the tragedy at Vishakhapatnam happened because of leaking vapour from the styrene monomer (SM) gas storage tank at its facility. Initial reports had suggested that maintenance failures, operating errors, and improper storage of the toxic styrene gas, may have led to the tragedy.

“The technical team comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas aims to investigate the cause of the incident and promptly support responsible rehabilitation which is the main objective of the task force," LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.

The toxic gas leak on Thursday killed 11 people, in one of the deadliest industrial accidents since the Bhopal tragedy of 1984. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd.

The statement added that the team will, “also hold meetings with the local state government officials."

Mint reported on Friday about Andhra Pradesh government looking to shut down LG Polymers India’s Visakhapatnam facility. The state government, headed by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is considering closing the facility as factories handling hazardous chemicals should not be located near densely populated areas and should be zoned off.

“This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures," LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. statement added.

Styrene gas, an important commercial chemical, which is used in making make plastics, paints, synthetic rubber, insulation, fibreglass, pipes, automobile parts, food containers and disposal cups.

The incident occurred at 3 am on Thursday in RR Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam Mandal in Visakhpatnam district and affected the surrounding villages of Narava, B.C Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem and Krishna Nagar.

The state government has also constituted a committee to conduct a study on the precautionary measures that should be taken. The National Green Tribunal has issued notices, ordered the factory to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crore for the damage caused, and formed a fact-finding panel.

