LG said to pick banks for $1.5 billion listing of Indian unit | Company Business News

LG said to pick banks for $1.5 billion listing of Indian unit
- South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. has picked banks for a potential initial public offering of its Indian business that could raise as much as $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
