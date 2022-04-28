LG starts manufacturing inverter window ACs in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
South Korea’s LG Electronics entered India in 1997. The company has a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, and another Greenfield unit in Ranjangaon, Pune, which manufactures LED television sets, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors
NEW DELHI: Consumer durable’s company LG Electronics on Thursday said it has begun manufacturing dual inverter window air conditioners at its plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
LG Electronics will work on increasing its market share with its “Make in India" product line-up. The company will invest in building infrastructure with a capability to manufacture up to 300,000 units of the window air conditioners.
The company plans to make more India-specific products both for domestic as well as global consumers. More and more companies are stressing on domestic manufacturing as global supply chains remain upended due to the pandemic as well as the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
“Our consumers over the years have appreciated the differentiated offerings and meaningful innovations by LG, and our leadership in the air conditioner market is a clear testament to that. Now as we start manufacturing our dual inverter window air conditioners in India, we are confident, it will further diversify our scope to make more India-specific innovations for India and the world," said Deepak Bansal, VP, home appliances and air conditioners, LG Electronics India.
India is strategic market for LG, said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, business head, residential air conditioners, LG Electronics India.
“As we start manufacturing our window air conditioners in India, we are confident it will further strengthen our foothold in the Indian market and help us diversify our product offering. for the industry," said Bhardwaj.