LG to locally manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in India

The company will also export from this facility. “With skilled workforce and cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we are optimistic to cater to the needs of our consumers. We are investing approximately 200 crore in setting up this manufacturing line and will continuously strengthen our local operations. This expansion is a step forward in making Self-Reliant India, LG Electronics is fully confident to make India a strong manufacturing hub. We will be also exporting from this facility," Jeon said.