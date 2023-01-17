LG to locally manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in India

The facility, located at Ranjangaon, Pune, that opened with an investment of approximately ₹200 crore will manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in addition to double-door and single-door refrigerators.
New Delhi: Electronics company LG Electronics India said it will start local production of side-by-side refrigerators in the country after it inaugurated a manufacturing line at its Pune plant on Tuesday.
The facility, located at Ranjangaon, Pune, that opened with an investment of approximately ₹200 crore will manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in addition to double-door and single-door refrigerators.
“With an annual production capacity of 200,000 side-by-side refrigerator units, this manufacturing expansion will play a key role in addressing growing consumer demand and extending the company’s portfolio in the Indian market," the company said in a statement.
The Pune facility also manufactures television sets, washing machines, air conditioners, and monitors.
The move is in line with the country’s Make in India push as it eyes a significant domestic manufacturing play.
“Localization has been a key differentiator as we have continuously developed products based on Indian insights. We are fully committed to honorable PM Modi’s vision of Make in India. Last year we started manufacturing window inverter AC in India at the Noida manufacturing facility, this year we are starting side-by-side refrigerator production in India at Pune manufacturing facility, every year we are expanding our local production operations," said Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LG Electronics India.
The company will also export from this facility. “With skilled workforce and cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we are optimistic to cater to the needs of our consumers. We are investing approximately 200 crore in setting up this manufacturing line and will continuously strengthen our local operations. This expansion is a step forward in making Self-Reliant India, LG Electronics is fully confident to make India a strong manufacturing hub. We will be also exporting from this facility," Jeon said.
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. LG has manufacturing units at Greater Noida; its second greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune. The company sells a range of home appliances such as refrigerator, washing machine, AC, water purifier, microwave, fan, dishwasher and air purifier.