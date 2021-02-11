Li Ka-shing gives Zoom shares to son in $2 billion stake revamp

The Hong Kong tycoon, who’s one of the biggest owners of the video-conferencing company, reduced his holding by 4.7 million shares -- equal to 1.6% of the company -- through British Virgin Islands investment vehicles, according to regulatory filings this week. That leaves him with a 6.6% stake in Zoom, worth $8.3 billion as of the last close, assuming he no longer has any interests in the shares he transferred. Li’s fortune would then drop to about $32 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

