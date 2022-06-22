Liberty General Insurance partners Peerless Financial Products Distribution

The partnership will enable the distribution of Liberty’s retail and commercial line of products through Peerless’ network of 42 branches across the country, said the firm.
Liberty General Insurance has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Peerless Financial Products Distribution Ltd (PFPDL) to enable the distribution of Liberty’s retail and commercial line of products through Peerless’ network of 42 branches across the country.
Through this partnership, Liberty’s teams will work closely with clusters of Peerless branches to offer a wide range of health products including Liberty Complete Protect Group Policy Insurance, which provides annual benefit cover, if the insured is hospitalized with vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, kala-azar, lymphatic filariasis, and Zika virus, according to a release.
It also covers up to 60 critical illnesses including major and minor health conditions under Liberty Health Connect, Health Prime Connect, and Individual Personal Accident Policy; Comprehensive Insurance with add-ons for Private car, two-wheeler and commercial vehicles among others is available under motor insurance policy.
“With a common goal of increasing awareness and penetration of insurance products and services in the less exposed segments of the country, our collaboration will help us reach a larger consumer base, particularly in the Tier II and Tier III cities where the demand for insurance is high," said Amit Jain, President - Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance.
Liberty will also work with PFPDL to provide training and operational expertise, through marketing, manpower support and regular insurance and product trainings, said the firm.
“This collaboration will help to serve both our existing and new customers with total insurance solutions and enable the customers to make informed choices of products across their complete life cycle," Satyaki Bhattacharya, CEO, Peerless Financial Products Distribution Ltd. said.