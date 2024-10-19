Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise’s first WNBA championship

Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise's first WNBA championship

AP
Published19 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise's first WNBA championship
Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise’s first WNBA championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Liberty are one victory away from securing the franchise's first WNBA championship.

They'll have their first chance Friday night when they face the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the Finals.

One of the original franchises when the league began play in 1997, New York has reached the championship round five times before this season and lost each one, including last year.

The Liberty leads the best-of-five series 2-1. If Minnesota does win Friday, Game 5 will be Sunday night in New York. The Lynx are looking for history of their own. Two more wins would make them the first team with five WNBA championships, breaking a tie with Seattle and Houston.

Four teams have been able to rally from 2-1 deficits to win a championship — the last being Minnesota in 2017.

New York got the lead in the series on a spectacular 28-foot shot by Sabrina Ionescu with a second left.

The Lynx should have forward Alanna Smith in their starting lineup for the elimination game Friday night. She injured her lower back in Game 3 and took part in the morning shootaround. She said she was going to play through the pain.

Minnesota had a record Lynx crowd of 19,521 at Game 3 and expect another big audience Friday night. There was also a huge television audience with 1.4 million people tuning in for the last game. That made it the most viewed Finals game in more than 20 years and the highest one ever on a cable network.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsLiberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise’s first WNBA championship

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.