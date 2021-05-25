Liberty’s Gupta not keen to sell Indian assets despite hurdles

“As things stand, Liberty is holding on to the Indian steel assets possibly because of India’s growing steel demand, but that may change if things get tough and a lot depends on what kind of offers the group gets for its UK asset, which has been put on the block," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity. On Tuesday, Liberty Steel said it had a very productive meeting with its lender, Credit Suisse, as part of its ongoing restructuring plans, which will result in the sale of its Stocksbridge plant in England to help repay Credit Suisse.