Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  LIC agents earn 14,931 a month in Maharashtra, 20,446 in Andaman & Nicobar

LIC agents earn ₹14,931 a month in Maharashtra, ₹20,446 in Andaman & Nicobar

PTI

LIC agents earn 10,328 month in HP, 20,446/month in Andaman & Nicobar

LIC agents earn 10,328 month in HP, 20,446/month in Andaman & Nicobar.

LIC agents on an average earn 10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs.

According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at 20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents.

The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of 11,887.

Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of 14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of 13,512.

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of 13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of 13,265.

In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of 13,960 a month.

In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of 15,169.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.