Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesady said that it has appointed PC Paikray as Chief Risk Officer and Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer.

The company said that Ratnakar Patnaik, who has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, will replace P R Mishra, who has been transferred and posted to another assignment. His appointment as CIO came into effect from April 10, 2023, said LIC in its regulatory filing.

“We wish to inform you about the appointment of Shri Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer (Key Management Person) of the Corporation with effect from 10th April 2023, in place of Shri P R Mishra who has transferred and posted to another assignment," said LIC.

Patnaik had joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in September 1990. During the last thirty two years, he has worked across four Zones, mostly in marketing assignments. He headed Indore and Jamshedpur Divisions as Senior Divisional Manager and served as Regional Manager (CLIA) in the Eastern Zone for three years. He joined the Central Office as Chief Investment – Front Office on promotion, in May 2021.

LIC has also appointed PC Paikray as its Chief Risk Officer from 10 April, 2023. He will replace Tablesh Pandey who has taken charge as Managing Director (MD) of the corporation from 1 April, 2023.

His appointment was made through a government notification issued on March 13, 2023. Pandey took over as LIC’s MD replacing BC Patnaik.

“We wish to inform you about the appointment of Shri P. C. Paikray as Chief Risk Officer (Key Management Person) of the Corporation with effect from 10th April 2023, in place of Shri Tablesh Pandey who has taken charge as Managing Director of the Corporation on 1st April 2023," said LIC in another filing.

The company's scrip ended 0.25 per cent up at ₹550.50 on BSE.