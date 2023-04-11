LIC appoints PC Paikray as Chief Risk Officer, Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:44 PM IST
LIC has also appointed PC Paikray as its Chief Risk Officer from 10 April, 2023. He will replace Tablesh Pandey who has taken charge as Managing Director
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesady said that it has appointed PC Paikray as Chief Risk Officer and Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×