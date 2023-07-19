Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / People/  LIC appoints Sat Pal Bhanoo as managing director

LIC appoints Sat Pal Bhanoo as managing director

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier, M. Jagannath was appointed as one of the managing directors in LIC board

Mint

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said that it has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as the managing director of the company.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said that it has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as the managing director of the company.

“Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (In-Charge) Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Siddhartha Mohanty (presently serving as Chairperson) with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e.31.12.2025), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," LIC said in a statement.

“Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (In-Charge) Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Siddhartha Mohanty (presently serving as Chairperson) with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e.31.12.2025), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," LIC said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, had recommended the name of Sat Pal Bhanoo for the post of managing director of LIC.

Earlier, M. Jagannath was appointed as one of the managing directors in LIC board. He had taken charge of the position on March 13, 2023. The government had also approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim chairman of LIC for three months with effect from March 14.

The government was also set to appoint a full-time chairman at LIC by June.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.