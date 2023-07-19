LIC appoints Sat Pal Bhanoo as managing director

“Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (In-Charge) Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Siddhartha Mohanty (presently serving as Chairperson) with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e.31.12.2025), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," LIC said in a statement.