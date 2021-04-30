Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >LIC books record profit of 37,000 crore from share sale

LIC books record profit of 37,000 crore from share sale

Premium
The record profit increases LIC’s ability to pay better bonuses and returns to policyholders and better dividend to the government.mint
3 min read . 12:46 AM IST Anirudh Laskar

During the fiscal year, India’s largest institutional investor purchased shares amounting to 94,000 crore, also its highest ever

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) booked a record 37,000 crore profit from share sales in 2020-21, the highest in its 65-year history, as the stock market reached record highs. The latest profit is a 44.4% jump against its 25,625 crore profit from stock sales in fiscal 2020.

During the fiscal year, India’s largest institutional investor purchased shares amounting to 94,000 crore, also its highest ever.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.