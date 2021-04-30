LIC books record profit of 37,000 crore from share sale

LIC books record profit of ₹37,000 crore from share sale3 min read . 12:46 AM IST
During the fiscal year, India’s largest institutional investor purchased shares amounting to ₹94,000 crore, also its highest ever
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) booked a record ₹37,000 crore profit from share sales in 2020-21, the highest in its 65-year history, as the stock market reached record highs. The latest profit is a 44.4% jump against its ₹25,625 crore profit from stock sales in fiscal 2020.
During the fiscal year, India’s largest institutional investor purchased shares amounting to ₹94,000 crore, also its highest ever.
