LIC books windfall gain in Apr-Aug

“This profit booking of ₹12,000 crore is 10-12% higher than last year’s number for the same period when even markets were better than this year. Possibly, this is the best ever profit booking for LIC in just five months, especially considering the fact that during April and May, LIC was not selling any equity; it was only buying into equities. The profit-booking happened from sales only during June, July and August," one of the three people said.