LIC plans to buy a private health insurance company
SummaryThe state-run insurance behemoth is planning to foray into health cover business with a readymade customer base, preferring to take over a player that has digital capabilities. LIC intends to leverage its network in the country to grow the planned health insurance business
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is planning to acquire one of India's five private standalone health insurance companies to secure a beachhead in the country's growing health insurance market, two LIC executives said.