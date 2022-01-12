The recent shareholding pattern released by Tata Elxsi on the BSE showed that insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) has picked up stake in the Tata group company during the third quarter (Q3). The state-owned insurer and investment giant did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter of September 2021.

LIC name has appeared in the December shareholding of Tata Elxsi as it has bought 1.04% stake that accounts for 6,49,786 equity shares in the company during the October-December 2021 period, BSE data showed.

Meanwhile, mutual funds have pared their holding in the company as their stake stands at 3.60% or 22,44,448 shares as of December end, down from 3.84% during the July-September 2021 period.

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. It offers products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence.

Shares of the Bengaluru-based computer software company Tata Elxsi have given multibagger return in a year by rallying over 188% during the period. Whereas, the multibagger stock has gained over 39% in the last six months.

During the quarter ending September, the company had posted a net profit of ₹125 crore, an increase of 58.9% as compared to ₹78.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹595 crore from ₹430 crore as growth was powered by Embedded Product Design (EPD), the company's largest division, at 10.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 34.4% year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.