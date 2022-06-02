MUMBAI : Ahead of its initial public offering Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India had said that it had mark-to-market losses of ₹6,028 crore on its books relating to debt investments in certain pension and group schemes, which were to be accounted for in its income statement.

However, the insurer was confident of resolving the debt investments in time. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked LIC to ensure that the value of the loss-making investments reflects in its income statement by 31 January 2023 .

“Many of these investments pertain to pension and group schemes. Many of these investments are standard in our books and we have taken that up with the regulator and hence, the regulator has given us time. We are in the process of disposing off these investments. We have made substantial progress. Still, ₹5,000-6,000 crore remains and we are hopeful that we will be able to dispose these of," LIC managing director Raj Kumar said.

“Some of the investments became other investments because of the covid impact as the companies were not able to declare profits or their ratings were downgraded," Kumar said, responding to a Mint query at a press conference.

In its draft prospectus, LIC had said that certain investments of the corporation’s pension, group and life annuity funds that were invested in approved investments, had been reclassified as other investments. Considering that the other investments were not transferred to shareholders’ funds at amortized cost after 90 days, the corporation is in violation of the revised version of IRDAI’s master circular on investments issued in May 2017.

“The loss that would have accrued in the profit and loss account (shareholders’ account) had these investments been transferred to the shareholders’ funds at amortized cost, was ₹60,281.58 million ( ₹6,028 crore) as of 31 December 2021," LIC said in its prospectus.

“In the event our corporation is unable to dispose of the other investments in the pension and group and life annuity funds by 31 January 2023, the value of such other investments is required to be made good by transfer to our shareholders’ funds at amortized cost."

Rating upgrades of some of the companies will help resolve some problems while for the remaining bad papers the insurer is looking at opportunities to go to the market and sell them. “The industry as a whole has approached the regulator to relook at many of the regulations and the regulator is also looking at the need for changing various regulations, including investment regulations. We are looking at all the opportunities and we are confident that we will be able to set things right by the time the regulator has given us the dispensation," Kumar added.

On Monday, LIC reported its first financial result after listing. It reported profit of ₹4,043.12 crore in 2021-22 compared to ₹2,900.57 crore in FY21.