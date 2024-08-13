LIC decreases stake by 2 percent in air conditioners giant Voltas

LIC decreased its equity stake in Voltas from 6.856% to 4.754%, selling shares between June 12, 2024, and August 12, 2024, at an average of 1,502.931 per share.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM IST
The transaction was carried out as an open market purchase at an average cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,502.931 per share in Voltas.
The transaction was carried out as an open market purchase at an average cost of ₹1,502.931 per share in Voltas.(Pixabay)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) decreased its equity stake shareholding in Voltas from 22,685,279 shares to 15,731,283 shares or from 6.856 per cent paid up capital of the company to 4.754 per cent — a drop of 2.102 per cent, it informed the exchanges on August 13

The stake cut between June 12, 2024 to August 12, 2024, it added. The transaction was carried out as an open market purchase at an average cost of 1,502.931 per share in Voltas.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 13, 2024: Aarti industries stock tanks over 16% on guidance concerns post Q1 results

About Voltas

The market capitalisation of home appliance company Voltas is 52,283.10 crore.

Valtas is engaged in the business of air conditioning, refrigeration, and electro-mechanical projects as an EPC contractor both in domestic and international geographies. It is also engaged in engineering product services for mining, water management and treatment, construction equipments and textile industy.

Shares of Voltas were trading at 1,572.10 on BSE at 2.30 pm on August 13, down 10.45 per cent from morning open.

Also Read | Growth in India’s industrial production slows to 4.2% in June

Voltas Q1 profit up over two-fold

Voltas on August 12 reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 335 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, led by a "significant volume growth" from its room AC business, PTI reported.

Besides, the Tata Group firm also achieved the "milestone" of one million units of AC sales in Q1 FY25" and its total income crossed 5,000-crore mark in the June quarter. It had posted a consolidated net profit of 129.42 crore in the April-June period a year ago, The company said in a regulatory filing.

Voltas' revenue from operations was up 46.46 per cent in the June quarter. It was at 3,359.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 41.44 per cent to 4,520.40 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Voltas' total income in the June quarter was up 45.81 per cent to 5,001.27 crore.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsLIC decreases stake by 2 percent in air conditioners giant Voltas

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    337.45
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.85 (-1.13%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,930.40
    03:03 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    8.9 (0.3%)

    Tata Power

    408.80
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.35 (-2.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.05
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3 (-1.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Olectra Greentech

    1,671.50
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    128.2 (8.31%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.10
    02:58 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.9 (5.87%)

    Blue Star

    1,702.00
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    83.65 (5.17%)

    Inox Wind

    218.20
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    9.7 (4.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue