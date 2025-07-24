LIC's June-quarter bets signal shift from momentum to value investing

Patanjali Foods: Swimming against the tide

In a quarter in which foreign and retail investors cut their positions in Patanjali Foods (PFL), a leading FMCG and edible oil company, LIC took a markedly contrarian approach, raising its stake by 1.48 percentage points to 9.14%. FPIs marginally trimmed their holdings by 3 percentage points to 0.21%, while individuals (holding nominal share capital up to ₹2 lakh) slashed theirs by 55 basis points (bps) to 2.62%. Mutual funds, however, aligned with LIC’s stance, hiking their exposure by 1.29 bps to 1.72% sequentially during the quarter.