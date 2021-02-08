LIC exposure to listed firms hits record low of 3.7%

LIC trimmed its exposure in 290 listed firms to an all-time low of 3.7% of the total market value as on 31 December, according to data compiled by Prime Database. This is a drop from the state-run insurer’s shareholding of 3.91% just three months earlier and 3.96% at the end of 2019. LIC’s shareholding in these companies was at a record high at 5% in June 2012. LIC shareholding data includes companies where its stake is more than 1%.

