OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  LIC faces tax dues of nearly  75,000 crore
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Ltd’s draft share sale documents reveal that the state-run insurance behemoth is battling the government in several courts over demands that it pay a staggering 74,894.5 crore in back taxes.

Of the 63 major tax cases, 37 are related to direct taxes, involving an amount of 72,762.3 crore and 26 are indirect tax cases involving 2,132.3 crore, the documents showed.

The amount under tax litigation is by far the country’s largest involving a single entity, and if LIC loses even some of these cases against the government, it may lead to a significant cash outgo.

A close look at the prospectus shows that LIC’s tax cases have accumulated over several years. Most of the cases relate to allegations made by the income tax department that LIC misrepresented its total income for several assessment years since 2005.

Mint 
View Full Image
Mint 

According to LIC’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), it has not set aside funds to cover tax liabilities that may arise because of unfavourable verdicts by the courts in cases involving about 24,728.03 crore. The insurer is set to hit the public markets with the country’s largest-ever initial public offering, estimated to be around 75,000 crore.

These liabilities may result in a significant future outgo of cash from LIC, which has steadily declined over the past three years. This, in turn, may diminish the prospects of returns for LIC’s public shareholders as the chunky cash outflows may crimp its ability to grow and even accelerate a drop in the insurer’s market share.

MINT PREMIUM See All

A spokesperson for LIC declined to comment on the matter. According to the latest financial disclosure by LIC, the insurer’s cash and cash equivalents, which represents the company’s disposable cash and liquid investments, stood at 26,122.95 crore at the end of September. For fiscal 2021, it was at 36,117.68 crore, a decline from 63,194.34 crore in the previous fiscal and 67,905.95 crore in fiscal 2019.

“If these appeals are ruled in favour of the department, it will create a huge tax impact on the profits as well as cash flow of LIC considering that the Surplus before appropriation for FY21 as per consolidated statement of profit & loss account shareholders’ account (non-technical account) was 2,974 crore only," said Jignesh Shah, Partner, Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP, a tax and legal consulting firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout