LIC faces tax dues of nearly  75,000 crore

A spokesperson for LIC declined to comment on the matter. According to the latest financial disclosure by LIC, the insurer’s cash and cash equivalents, which represents the company’s disposable cash and liquid investments, stood at ₹26,122.95 crore at the end of September. For fiscal 2021, it was at ₹36,117.68 crore, a decline from ₹63,194.34 crore in the previous fiscal and ₹67,905.95 crore in fiscal 2019.