LIC fixes IPO price band with discount for employees & policyholders. 10 points

LIC fixes IPO price band with discount for employees & policyholders. 10 points2 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- Even though the size of the issue is pared, LIC will still be India's biggest IPO after Paytm which had garnered around ₹18,300 crore.
The much-awaited initial share sale of Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) will have a price band between ₹902 and ₹949, Mint has reported. The price band will be available with a discount for policyholders.
Here are 10 latest updates on India's biggest IPO
- The government had initially planned to get around ₹60,000 crore for 5% stake sale, but waning investor demand after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to cut down in issue size to little over ₹21,000 crore.
- The government will pare 3.5% stake through 22.13 crore shares, where 2.2 crore shares will be reserved for policyholders and 0.15 crore shares for employees
- The IPO values LIC at ₹6 lakh crore. Earlier government estimates had called for the insurer to be valued at around ₹17 lakh crore.
- The sale is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and for subscription on May 4 and close on May 9.
- Employees and policyholders will have a price band discount of ₹45 and ₹60 respectively
- Mint had reported earlier today that the IPO had received ₹13,000 crore worth of investment commitments from anchor investors, more than twice the value of shares offered to such investors.
- As per Sebi norms, companies with valuation over ₹1 lakh crore have to sell 5% stake in IPO. The markets regulator may grant LIC an exemption in this regard.
- The government and Sebi are currently discussing ways to relax the norm on minimum public shareholding for LIC, and according to the current discussions, LIC may be given more than five years, as a special exemption, to achieve the minimum public shareholding target, Mint reported.
- LIC IPO would contribute a major chunk to the budgeted disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal. The government has pegged disinvestment receipts at ₹65,000 crore in the current financial year, up from ₹13,531 crore mopped up last fiscal.