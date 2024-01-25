LIC gets RBI nod to raise HDFC Bank stake to 9.99%

HDFC Bank Ltd on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC currently holds 5.19% stake in HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender. In a stock exchange filing, HDFC Bank said RBI has advised LIC to acquire the additional HDFC Bank shares within a year.

Further, LIC must ensure that its aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times. The central bank approved LIC's application on Thursday, subject to its compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI’s Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under RBI regulations, any entity looking to purchase shares of a bank that would result in a major shareholding should seek prior approval of the regulator. Major shareholding is defined as an aggregate holding of 5% or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in a bank.

In May last year, RBI granted a similar approval to asset management company SBI Funds Management Ltd's (SBIFML) proposal to acquire up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank.

In a bank specified entities who are fit and proper can hold up to 5% without RBI approval. Any subsequent hike in stake requires regulatory approval which LIC sought as its stake post merger exceeded 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move could provide stability to the stock which was battered post its Q3 results on 16 January, with NIMs compressing more than expected by the market and deposit growth slowing. This caused the stock to tank 14.5% from 16 January to ₹1434.90 on Thursday. This has impacted the Nifty on which HDFC Bank has almost 12% weighting on the bellwether index.

A huge short position has been built up on the counter's derivatives. The LIC stake hike approval will stabilize the counter, as per market analysts.

"This will help to absorb some of the selling and impart stability to the counter," said Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. "It's a sentiment booster." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The stock could open with a gap up on Monday and rally by about ₹100 or so, with markets anticipating that LIC would commence buying immediately," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga. He added that most importantly LIC's hike would provide a floor to the stock price.

Punters who have created short call and short futures positions, could cover these when markets reopen next week, adding to the rally.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 1.4% lower on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 0.5%. The bank's exchange filing came after market hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the December quarter, HDFC Bank reported a 2.65% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹17,258 crore, against ₹16,811 crore in the September quarter. HDFC Bank, which merged mortgage lender parent HDFC into itself in July, reported a net profit of ₹16,372 crore against ₹15,976 crore in the quarter-ago period on a standalone basis.

"HDFC Bank reported a mixed quarter," according to a report by Motilal Oswal Research.

Its core net interest income grew to ₹28,470 crore during the quarter, while other income stood at ₹11,140 crore, according to exchange filings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the asset quality front, the bank registered an improvement in the gross non-performing assets ratio at 1.26% against 1.34% in the quarter-ago period.

