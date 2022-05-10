Private insurance firms’ individual weighted received premium (WRP) reported a growth of 46% year-on-year (YoY) in Apr’22 (+12.2% in Mar’22), while the industry posted a growth of 38.7% YoY (+11.9% in Mar’22), according to India Life Insurance report of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL). This was primarily on account of a low base in Apr’21, which saw muted volumes due to Covid relapse and resulting lockdowns.

After reporting a moderation in growth over Jan-Feb’22, the industry is witnessing a healthy recovery in Mar-Apr’22. MOFSL expects trends to remain healthy, given the strong demand in Annuity/Non-PAR and recovery in the Protection business, while ULIP growth can remain weak due to volatile market conditions.

Among the listed players, SBI LIFE posted a growth of 89.2% YoY in Apr’22. IPRU too reported a growth of 32.2% YoY, after reporting a muted trajectory in the past few months. HDFC LIFE reported a modest 9.6% YoY growth, while MAX LIFE posted a decline of 4.6% YoY – the third decline in the past four months. Among mid-sized players, Tata AIA/Bajaj Allianz/Birla Sun Life reported a growth of 86%/81%/51% YoY. Kotak Life reported a growth of 19% YoY. LIC reported a growth of 27.8% YoY (+11.5% in Mar’22) in Individual WRP.

Individual WRP market share for private players expands by ~300bp MoM to 63.1% in Apr’22. LIC’s market share stood ~37%. SBI LIFE (15.6%) remained the largest private insurer in terms of Individual WRP in Apr’22, followed by HDFC LIFE (8.9%) and IPRU (7.3%). On an Unweighted basis, HDFCLIFE was the largest private insurer, with a market share of 8.2%, followed by SBILIFE (6.9%) and IPRU (4.9%), as per the report.

Performance of key private players

On an Individual WRP basis, the combined market shares of listed players – SBI LIFE, HDFC LIFE, MAX LIFE, and IPRU – stood ~58% in Apr’22. We also note that both Bajaj Allianz and Tata AIA have overtaken MAX LIFE in terms of Individual WRP market share in Apr’22. Among the key listed players, on the basis of individual WRP:

HDFC LIFE reported a growth of 9.6% YoY; total Unweighted premium grew 22.5% YoY.

SBI LIFE reported a robust growth of 89.2% YoY; total Unweighted premium grew 33.3% YoY.

IPRU reported a strong growth of 32.2% YoY; total Unweighted premium grew 37.6% YoY.

MAX LIFE reported a decline of 4.6% YoY; total Unweighted premium grew 3.3% YoY, as per the report.