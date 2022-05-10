LIC grows by 28% YoY, market share of private players up 63% in Apr’22: Report

Among the listed players, SBI LIFE posted a growth of 89.2% YoY in Apr’22. IPRU too reported a growth of 32.2% YoY, after reporting a muted trajectory in the past few months. HDFC LIFE reported a modest 9.6% YoY growth, while MAX LIFE posted a decline of 4.6% YoY – the third decline in the past four months. Among mid-sized players, Tata AIA/Bajaj Allianz/Birla Sun Life reported a growth of 86%/81%/51% YoY. Kotak Life reported a growth of 19% YoY. LIC reported a growth of 27.8% YoY (+11.5% in Mar’22) in Individual WRP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}