LIC hikes stake in Tech Mahindra to 9%2 min read 07 Jun 2023, 06:02 PM IST
LIC's increased stake in Tech Mahindra is currently worth Rs. 9,484.2 crore
Mumbai: India’s largest institutional investor and insurer Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT bluechip Tech Mahindra Ltd to 8.88% from 6.87% since November, highlighting domestic fund managers' growing interest in Indian tech equities against a weak dollar and lower-than-expected market valuation.
