LIC Housing approaches SAT to settle issue on preference shares with exchanges

Chairman M R Kumar, informed at the meeting that "wherever in the notice the issue price per equity share has been mentioned as ₹514.25/-, the same shall bread as ₹514.43 per share and correspondingly the issue size shall be read as ₹2,335.51 crore (approx) for issue of up to 4,54,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis to the promoter, name LIC of India," LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}