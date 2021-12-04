Mumbai: Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd has announced the inauguration of its remodelled back office in Guwahati, aimed at bringing down the processing time for home loan aspirants besides improving customer convenience.

LIC Housing said it will be at the forefront of serving customers in North-East India with minimum need of face-to-face interaction and physical visits to offices. The lender said it kicked off its digital transformation in October 2020 through Project Red. Among the various initiatives rolled out so far, is the company's home loan solution mobile app ‘HomY’. More than 1 million downloads have been made so far and the company has approved around ₹12,000 crore worth of loans received through the HomY app, it said.

According to the statement, the processing at Guwahati back office will leverage the tools under Project Red in conjunction with ‘HomY’ App to ensure delivery of entire home loan service at customer's doorstep. The existing customer base under Guwahati back office is approximately 17,000 with an outstanding portfolio of more than ₹2,100 crore.

Y Viswanatha Gowd, chief executive and managing director of LIC Housing Finance said that in a rapidly transforming world customers are increasingly preferring digital transactions.

“Customers will get onboarded through HomY app and also be able to track the status. Our Guwahati back office will bring about a holistic digital transformation of the home loan journey swiftly for our customers. The back office will reduce turnaround time thus, help us deliver a superlative customer experience," said Gowd.

