LIC Housing Finance inaugurates advanced loan processing centre in Guwahati

LIC Housing said it will be at the forefront of serving customers in North-East India with minimum need of face-to-face interaction and physical visits to offices. The lender said it kicked off its digital transformation in October 2020 through Project Red. Among the various initiatives rolled out so far, is the company's home loan solution mobile app ‘HomY’. More than 1 million downloads have been made so far and the company has approved around ₹12,000 crore worth of loans received through the HomY app, it said.