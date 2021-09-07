LIC Housing Finance partners with India Post Payments Bank to offer home loans

Currently, IPPB is distributing various general and life insurance products through partnerships with leading insurance companies, and credit products is a natural extension for the customers at the last mile. IPPB’s on-ground workforce of nearly 200,000 postal employees (Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks) equipped with microATMs and biometric devices through its innovative Doorstep Banking Service will play a significant role in offering LICHFL’s housing loans.

