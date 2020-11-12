LIC Housing Finance’s Q2 shows some recovery amid growth trouble

The housing finance company (HFC) reported a rise in collection efficiencies to 96% of pre-pandemic levels for its loan book out of moratorium. Essentially, borrowers who were able to ride the lockdown without any trouble continued to keep up their repayments after the economy unlocked. However, what analysts want is clarity on the 25% loan book which was under moratorium as of June end. Note that the moratorium ended on 30 August.

That said, the improvement in collection efficiency has given confidence to the lender. LIC Housing Finance’s provisions fell 60% from a year ago, a sign that the lender does not see defaults increasing sharply in the coming quarters. The lender could run into trouble here though. Riskier developer and project loans form over 25% of the loan book. What’s more is that the lender’s disbursements hardly grew in the September quarter.

Unless the company begins to see meaningful growth, keeping bad loan ratios under control could be difficult. To be sure, the outlook on disbursements is not dire. The stamp duty concessions by various states and other incentives to boost real estate sales seem to have shown some results. According to a report by Knight Frank, residential real estate sales improved to 55% of pre-covid levels in the September quarter. But these improvements have not been countrywide but in some pockets.

For housing finance providers such as LIC Housing Finance, the road to growth is long. The challenges on growth may weigh on profitability. Signs of this were visible in the September quarter itself.

Despite the 60% drop in provisions, LIC Housing Finance reported just s 2% increase in net profit. The reason was the lack of growth in net interest income because of a combination of low growth and falling interest rates.

Even as growth remains a challenge, the company needs to safeguard asset quality. The headwinds from the pandemic have not disappeared and the need to increase provisions may crop up again. For the September quarter though, bad loans, or stage three of expected credit loss (ECL), assets dipped to 2.79% of the loan book from 2.83% in the previous quarter.

Perhaps investors are still wary on asset quality as well as on growth. The stock fell more than 3% today and despite its recent gains trades about 35% down from its January highs. It also trails far behind the biggest housing finance company HDFC’s share price.

